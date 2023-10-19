How to watch: F1 United States Grand Prix
Thursday 19th October, 2023 - 4:32pm
Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
What time is the United States Grand Prix on?
Here is the full on-track schedule for the United States Grand Prix including Formula 1 and all support category action.
The US Grand Prix will take place over 56 laps of the 5.513km Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
|FRIDAY 20th OCTOBER
|Local time
|F1 Academy
|First Practice Session
|08:15 – 08:55
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Practice Session
|09:20 – 09:50
|Masters Historic
|Practice Session
|10:15 – 10:45
|Formula 1
|Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
|11:30 – 12:00
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|F1 Academy
|Second Practice Session
|13:55 – 14:35
|Masters Historic
|Qualifying Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING
|16:00 – 17:00
|F1 Academy
|First Qualifying Session
|17:30 – 17:45
|F1 Academy
|Second Qualifying Session
|17:55 – 18:10
|SATURDAY 21st OCTOBER
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying Session
|08:35 – 09:05
|F1 Academy
|First Race (12 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:45 – 10:20
|Masters Historic
|First Race (20 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:55 – 11:20
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT SHOOTOUT
|12:30 – 13:14
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (35 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:10 – 14:50
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (8 Laps, Max 20 Mins +1 Lap)
|15:30 – 15:55
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|17:00 – 17:30
|SUNDAY 22nd OCTOBER
|Masters Historic
|Second Race (20 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:35 – 09:00
|F1 Academy
|Third Race (12 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:40 – 10:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (35 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:50 – 11:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
Austin is 5 hours behind UTC, and 16 hours behind AEDT.
How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix
In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the United States Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.
The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.
For those watching on television this weekend, coverage is carried across an array of channels as coverage centres on MotoGP at Philip Island.
Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.
The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.
Saturday, October 21
Practice 1, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Sunday, October 22
Sprint Shootout Preview, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout Wrap, 05:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Preview, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Wrap, 09:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Monday, October 23
Pre-race, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 05:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
What tyre compounds are in use at the United States Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the US Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|433
|2
|Sergio Perez
|224
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|194
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|182
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|153
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|147
|7
|Lando Norris
|136
|8
|George Russell
|132
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|83
|10
|Lance Stroll
|47
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|46
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|44
|13
|Alex Albon
|22
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|6
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|3
|19
|Liam Lawson
|2
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|22
|Daniel Ricciardo
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|657
|2
|Mercedes
|326
|3
|Ferrari
|300
|4
|Aston Martin
|229
|5
|McLaren
|219
|6
|Alpine
|90
|7
|Williams
|22
|8
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|9
|Haas
|12
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]