Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

What time is the United States Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the United States Grand Prix including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The US Grand Prix will take place over 56 laps of the 5.513km Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

FRIDAY 20th OCTOBER Local time F1 Academy First Practice Session 08:15 – 08:55 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Practice Session 09:20 – 09:50 Masters Historic Practice Session 10:15 – 10:45 Formula 1 Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps 11:30 – 12:00 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 F1 Academy Second Practice Session 13:55 – 14:35 Masters Historic Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING 16:00 – 17:00 F1 Academy First Qualifying Session 17:30 – 17:45 F1 Academy Second Qualifying Session 17:55 – 18:10

SATURDAY 21st OCTOBER Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 08:35 – 09:05 F1 Academy First Race (12 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 09:45 – 10:20 Masters Historic First Race (20 Mins +1 Lap) 10:55 – 11:20 FORMULA 1 SPRINT SHOOTOUT 12:30 – 13:14 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (35 Mins +1 Lap) 14:10 – 14:50 F1 Academy Second Race (8 Laps, Max 20 Mins +1 Lap) 15:30 – 15:55 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 17:00 – 17:30

SUNDAY 22nd OCTOBER Masters Historic Second Race (20 Mins +1 Lap) 08:35 – 09:00 F1 Academy Third Race (12 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 09:40 – 10:15 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (35 Mins +1 Lap) 10:50 – 11:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00

Austin is 5 hours behind UTC, and 16 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the United States Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

For those watching on television this weekend, coverage is carried across an array of channels as coverage centres on MotoGP at Philip Island.

Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.

The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.

Saturday, October 21

Practice 1, 07:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 09:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 22

Sprint Shootout Preview, 04:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 04:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Wrap, 05:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Preview, 08:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint, 09:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Wrap, 09:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 23

Pre-race, 04:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 05:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 433 2 Sergio Perez 224 3 Lewis Hamilton 194 4 Fernando Alonso 182 5 Carlos Sainz 153 6 Charles Leclerc 147 7 Lando Norris 136 8 George Russell 132 9 Oscar Piastri 83 10 Lance Stroll 47 11 Pierre Gasly 46 12 Esteban Ocon 44 13 Alex Albon 22 14 Valtteri Bottas 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg 9 16 Guanyu Zhou 6 17 Kevin Magnussen 3 18 Yuki Tsunoda 3 19 Liam Lawson 2 20 Logan Sargeant 0 21 Nyck de Vries 0 22 Daniel Ricciardo 0

Constructors’ Championship