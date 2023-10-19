BREAKING: 2024 Newcastle 500 cancelled

The Newcastle 500 has been cancelled for 2024, city mayor Nuatali Nelmes has confirmed.

Cr Nelmes revealed the news on ABC Newcastle radio this morning, saying that Supercars CEO Shane Howard had called to tell her that the category has opted for a back-up plan for the 2024 season-opener, understood to be Bathurst.

The development comes after Premier Chris Minns yesterday called on Newcastle City Council to make a decision on entering into a contract or otherwise for the event next year.

The New South Wales Government is offering an interim, one-year deal for 2024 due to a budget ‘black hole’ but, according to the Premier, is already in talks with Supercars about a new five-year deal also.

