Supercars axes Gold Coast tyre bundles

Supercars has confirmed that the famous tyre bundles have been axed from the beach chicane on the Gold Coast.

Speedcafe revealed yesterday that the tyre bundles were in danger of being ditched following a review by Supercars and Motorsport Australia.

That is now official, Supercars confirming that there will be no tyre bundles at the beach chicane for the 2023 running of the Gold Coast 500.

Instead there will be a tweaked version of the shortcut sensor system that has, until this point, been used in conjunction with the tyre bundles.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

In this latest version of the sensor system, drivers will be alerted on their dash immediately if they trigger a kerb strike during practice or qualifying, and will also be stripped of that particular lap time.

The dash warning system won’t be used in the race, though. As was the case before, the precise amount of kerb strikes allowed in each race will be a secret guarded by race control so that it can’t be used strategically by drivers.

Drivers will then be warned when they are nearing a penalty for track limits infringements.

The sensors will be used at both the beach chicane and the Turns 1/2 complex, which will also still feature a single tyre bundle.

The bundles were a hot talking point on the Gold Coast last year for a number of reasons.

Some drivers were left frustrated by the bundles and loop system early in the weekend with claims it was like a lottery in terms of track limits in the beach chicane.

The bundles were then incorrectly positioned for one of the Supercars practice sessions, having been moved back for a Carrera Cup session and then not repositioned.

A bundle was then involved in a wild pile-up during Sunday’s race after James Golding dislodged it while bouncing through the chicane.

Safety isn’t thought to be the only motivating factor behind the axing of the bundles, though, with sources indicating to Speedcafe that there are concerns over the fragility of the front bars on the Gen3 cars.