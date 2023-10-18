Race Sydney, Bathurst International schedules unveiled

The schedules for Australia’s two rounds of the TCR World Tour, Race Sydney and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, have been locked in.

The new global TCR series will round out its regular seasons with back-to-back rounds in Australia, starting with Race Sydney at Sydney Motorsport Park.

That will be a day/night format run over Friday November 3 and Saturday November 4.

TCR will qualify on the Friday evening before a race under lights on Friday night, a second race on Saturday afternoon and a finale back under lights on Saturday.

The undercard will feature Trans Am, Radicals and Excels.

The Bathurst International is a more traditional format with track action over three days between Friday November 10 and Sunday November 12.

TCR will practice on Friday followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday and two races on Sunday.

There’s a packed undercard for the Bathurst event including Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars & Monochrome Australian Production Invited, Touring Car Masters, V8 Touring Cars, Trans Am, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and a special open-wheeler demonstration.

Click here to see the full Race Sydney schedule

Click here to see the full 2023 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International schedule