PODCAST: Ricciardo set for F1 return from injury

Get the latest thoughts from Speedcafe F1 editor Mat Coch as Daniel Ricciardo returns to the F1 grid following a two-month layoff through injury.

Ricciardo will climb into the Scuderia AlphaTauri at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after completing a demonstration run with Red Bull in Nashville earlier in the week.

But what can we expect from the eight-time grand prix winner, and how will he approach the final five races of 2023?

Plus, what does Sergio Perez’s future now look like given Ricciardo’s promotion to an Scuderia AlphaTauri race drive, and who might challenge him for the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2024?

All that and a deep dive into the ongoing Andretti effort to join the F1 grid and the power play beneath the surface in F1.

