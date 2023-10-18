PHOTOS: Marc Marquez leads ‘homecoming ride’ to Phillip Island

Marc Marquez has led a convoy of bikes in a ‘homecoming ride’ across the famous San Remo Bridge onto Phillip Island ahead of this weekend’s Australian MotoGP round.

Over 400 motorcyclists took part, riding all the way to the track for a lap of the circuit.

It followed a Q&A in San Remo featuring Marquez, future MotoGP rider and Moto2 championship leader Pedro Acosta, 1987 500cc world champion Wayne Gardner, Australian Moto3 rider Joel Kelso, and new Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld.

“Super nice,” said Marquez.

“Amazing weather and it was incredible to see all the bikes behind us and do a slow lap of the circuit but with all the fans.

“It’s important because we have a lot of races in Europe, and Australia can seem far, but we spent a nice hour with all the motorcycle fans here.”