Aussie Racing Cars hit the water ahead of NZ finale

The Aussie Racing Cars field is packed and currently shipping across the Tasman ahead of its final round of the 2023 season at Highlands Motorsport Park, near Queenstown.

A strong field is due to contest the title decider, which will be held in conjunction with the 10th anniversary meeting of Highlands Motorsport Park on November 3-5.

Close to 30 cars have been packed, including cars, spare parts, tools and all equipment required to go racing. Five containers have left Australia shores – two from Sydney and Brisbane and one from Melbourne, for both Victorian and South Australian competitors.

The 40-foot containers are now on their way to New Zealand where they will then be freighted to Highlands where quarantine takes place ahead of the track action on November 3-5.

This NZ adventure marks the third time the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series has raced in New Zealand after trips to Highlands (2015) and a double duty program in 2016 at Hampton Downs and Pukekohe.

As a result of these trips, Aussie Racing Cars management already had the necessary frames to freight the entries safely into New Zealand as Category Manager Brad Ward explained.

“We’ve been to New Zealand twice before and as part of the planning process to do those events across both years, we built special frames that slot into the shipping containers to double stack the cars,” said Ward.

“This gives us the economy of scale to load six cars into a container and make it more cost effective to take the category overseas. It was just a matter of pulling out the frames out of storage and slotting them into containers to send to New Zealand.”

The title fight will be finalised at the spectacular Highlands venue. Joel Heinrich leads the series by six-points from Reece Chapman and Josh Anderson.

Track action kicks off on Friday, November 3.