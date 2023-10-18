McIlroy, Joshua, Mahomes join Alpine F1 investor group

Several of the world’s leading sports stars have added their financial support to the investor group backing the Alpine F1 team.

In June, Alpine released a 24 percent equity, helping to raise €200million (AU$326m) to support its growth strategy and sporting ambitions in F1. The deal valued Alpine Racing at US$900m (AU$1,347m).

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Michael B Jordan all signed up to the venture run by a consortium known as ‘The Investor Group’ comprising Otro Capital, Red Bird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments.

As the principal player, private investment firm Otro Capital has now tapped into its pool of resources and secured the services of four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy, two-time Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

England international footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold is also on board, along with former Spain international Juan Mata.

Otro Capital co-founder and partner Alex Scheiner claims the addition of such a group of “best-in-class investors…are all committed to elevating the Alpine F1 team”.

Explaining why he has joined, McIlroy said: “Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1.

“Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best.”

Mahomes added: “I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis (Kelce) in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up.

“It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Similarly, Joshua remarked it was “an opportunity” he “couldn’t ignore”.

He added: “The heritage of the team, mixed with the global growth of Formula 1 as a sport and brand made this a very serious proposition.

“I am excited to start this journey with Otro and a great group of fellow investors and hope to help the team achieve its full potential.”