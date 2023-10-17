The Bend announces departure of Dragway boss

The Bend has announced the impending departure of its new drag strip’s General Manager, Steve Bettes, days out from the official opening of the multi-million dollar facility.

Bettes joined the South Australian venue’s team in May last year and will be in place to help deliver this weekend’s Spring Nationals at Dragway at The Bend.

However, he has tendered his resignation effective from December 11.

“It has been a privilege to play a role in delivering this facility for all South Australian Drag Racing fans to enjoy and for the sport to grow in this state and around the nation,” said Bettes.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working alongside Marketing & Sponsorship manager Vladimir Ostashkevich and believe we have formed a team that racers could rely on to deliver them a facility they can enjoy for generations to come.

“It has also been a thrill to teach The Bend CEO Alistair MacDonald all he needs to know about the sport of Drag Racing. He has presented a fresh perspective on the sport and the precinct is in fantastic hands.

“I’ve loved my time working with the team here at The Bend and look forward to watching The Dragway develop in the coming years.”

The decision means The Bend, nowadays known also as Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, is on the hunt for a new boss for its drag strip.

“Steve’s knowledge and experience has been invaluable to our business and his hard work and determination in delivering The Dragway is a credit to him,” said CEO Alistair MacDonald.

“Although Steve is leaving us in December, he will be working with us as we search globally for his successor.”

This weekend’s grand opening event is the first round of the newly formed National Drag Racing Championships’ 2023/24 season.

Top Fuel is the headline act with a six-strong field making the trip, including 2022/23 title winner Damien Harris (Rapisarda Autosport International).

He will compete against a further four past champions – Peter Xiberras (PremiAir Racing), Phil Lamattina (Lamattina Top Fuel Racing), Wayne Newby (Rapisarda Autosport International), and Phil Read (Jim Read Racing) – and newcomer Kyle Putland (Hydraulic Technical Solutions).