Supercars to meet with teams about 2024 calendar

Supercars will meet with its teams later this week to provide its latest update on the 2024 calendar.

The series is expected to provide its latest revision of the schedule to the teams as it looks to get enough squared away to make a formal calendar announcement as soon as next week.

That is something that has traditionally happened in and around the Bathurst 1000, although last year it wasn’t until late November the schedule went public.

As it stands Supercars is planning to unveil the 2024 calendar at some point between now and the Gold Coast 500, which kicks off next Friday.

What remains to be seen is whether the calendar will, even once it goes public, clarify how and when the season will be opened.

Chances of the Newcastle 500 returning appear to be fading with the Mount Panorama circuit known to be the primary back-up if, as expected, Newcastle falls over.

As first revealed by Speedcafe, a Bathurst opener would likely form part of a 10-day festival built around the Bathurst 12 Hour.

That would keep the Supercars-owned GT3 race and the Supercars opening round somewhat separated without technically soaking up two of the allocated five event slots allowed by the Bathurst Regional Council.

It would also help Supercars retain its deal with the New South Wales government for the state to host a high-profile opening round to the Supercars season.

Should a resolution to the Newcastle/Bathurst saga not be found by next week it is feasible that Supercars will announce its calendar with a TBC as Round 1.

Outside of the opening round, there aren’t expected to be many major surprises, with a 13-round schedule that largely reflects this year’s calendar, plus the return to New Zealand.

That means the NSW opener will be followed by the Australian Grand Prix, although it will likely be a new-look presence at Albert Park, with Supercars to be bumped from its own pitlane by FIA Formula 2.

Taupo will join in its already-confirmed April 19-21 slot with Perth set to retain a spot in the first half of the schedule ahead of the northern swing to Darwin and Townsville.

Where Tasmania fits in remains a question mark thanks to the Taupo date, which means it is likely to slot in with Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend between Townsville and the enduros.

That stretch of the schedule is proving more difficult to balance than usual as Supercars looks to avoid any clashes with the Paris Olympic Games, which run from July 26 to August 11.

The season will close out with the same run of long-distance and high-profile events as this year – the Sandown 500, the Bathurst 1000, the Gold Coast 500 and the Adelaide 500.