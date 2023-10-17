Piastri completes F1 simulator session ahead of USGP

Oscar Piastri has spent the lead-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix preparing for the final five races of the season with a simulator session at the McLaren MTC.

F1 will compete at the Circuit of The Americas from Friday ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix next weekend.

It’s then a quick transition to Brazil for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for the final triple-header of the weekend.

However, there’s scarcely any respite as, after just a week off, the sport heads to Las Vegas for the first time in four decades before the season finale in Abu Dhabi to round the year out.

It makes for a hectic schedule that has seen Piastri work hard to cram in his preparation work ahead of the forthcoming triple-header.

“I’ve got a few days in the simulator back at the factory before we head off for the Austin/Mexico/Brazil triple-header,” Piastri noted in his first monthly Speedcafe Q&A.

“The last real spell we have for any training days or days at the factory after that is when we get back from Brazil but apart from that, it is going to be all about the races from hereon in.”

While track action in the United States only begins on Friday, all teams and drivers are at the venue at least a day earlier to complete the mandatory media sessions.

Add in appearances and travel times, it leaves precious little opportunity for drivers to do the basics such as maintain their fitness, let alone travel back to base for a simulator session.

“Because we have so many races and all the travel, it is important to have a bit of a breather in between events and to rest and recover in the little time there is,” Piastri noted.

“It is going to be a challenging run to Abu Dhabi but we’ve had these back-to-back spells throughout the season so, it is nothing new and I think we are all used to it and how to deal with the demands.”

Formula 1 has managed to avoid triple-headers thus far in 2023.

The planned Emilia Romagna/Monaco/Spanish triple became a double-header after the Imola race was cancelled due to flooding in the area.

There have, however, been six double-headers (accounting for 12 races) in the 17 events thus far.

Next year’s calendar is poised to be even more compact, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia just a week apart to start the campaign.

Four other double-headers litter the calendar, along with three triple-headers in a record-breaking 24-race championship.