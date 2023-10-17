Motorsport Australia names Sunil Vohra as new CEO

Motorsport Australia has named high-level executive and state-level racer Sunil Vohra as its new CEO.

He will succeed Eugene Arocca, whose 11-year tenure ends in coming months after announcing his retirement in June.

Vohra arrives at Motorsport Australia with 15 years’ worth of experience leading ASX and NFP (not-for-profit) organisations.

He spent six years as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive of Risk Services at the $2 billion insurance services business, AUB Group Ltd.

The Melburnian also led transformation of the CGU business at Insurance Australia Group and spent over a decade working in the United Kingdom.

In more recent times, he founded and is the a Managing Partner of The Workability Index & TWI Advisory.

Vohra is also a current Motorsport Australia licence holder and raced just last month in a state meeting at Winton in a Porsche 997.2 Cup car.

Motorsport Australia President Andrew Fraser hailed him for his business acumen and motorsport experience.

“Sunil has an extensive history in commercial and risk management settings, with his expertise developed across both complex ASX enterprises as well as not-for-profit organisations,” said Fraser.

“We were looking for someone with strong leadership credentials, a proven record of achievement and execution and Sunil brings that alongside a passion for our sport.

“His experience in leading digital transformation, and in insurance, risk and governance will also greatly benefit Motorsport Australia as an organisation, as well as the sport more broadly.

“His knowledge and networks within motorsport, insurance and risk will also be key to his, and our, success.

“Throughout the recruitment process, Sunil stood out. Both the selection committee and the Board are confident that he will bring energy, fresh ideas and his significant industry networks to the table, benefitting all our stakeholders, and most certainly our competitors, clubs and officials.”

Vohra himself said, “I am very proud to be joining Motorsport Australia and look forward to working closely with the Board, the wonderful staff and our many stakeholders to build on those relationships and meet the many people that help make this sport so great.

“This opportunity to be part of an organisation that plays such a vital role in the Australian sporting landscape is one that I am excited and honoured to take on.

“I am eager to utilise my experience, insights and strategic ideas as part of the Motorsport Australia team, to lead an exciting new era in the organisation’s history.

“Motorsport is a lifelong passion of mine. I fondly remember my early motorsport experiences like watching the TWR Jaguar win Bathurst in 1985, through to more recently standing on the grid at 5am at the iconic Mount Panorama for the start of the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.

“The sport is full of passionate people. I’ve been fortunate to enjoy the camaraderie of the grassroots motorsport community as a competitor in state level racing and I look forward to meeting more of the vast network of motorsport stakeholders in the months ahead.

“We all share a love of the sport and a commitment to see it grow. It’s a treat to be part of it.”

Arocca will stay on until later this year to assist with handover to Vohra, plus the Motorsport Australia Board and staff.

“It’s fair to say Motorsport Australia has come a long way in that time and Eugene has been the driving force in the organisation’s positive transformation over many years,” added Fraser.

“Together with the Board and administration, we look forward to showing our gratitude for Eugene’s efforts as we celebrate his legacy in the weeks ahead and then look forward to the next chapter in Motorsport Australia’s mission to serve our sport and the members who rely on us to deliver motorsport across Australia.”