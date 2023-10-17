Magee to ride GP Yamaha at Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Grand Prix motorcycles will be part of the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 16-17 in an enhanced motorbike category.

One already locked in is a 1992 Yamaha YZR 500cc 0WE0 model two-stroke grand prix motorbike ridden by grand prix race winner Australian Kevin Magee.

Other grand prix bikes, Superbikes and riders will be confirmed in the coming months.

Magee raced the Yamaha, introduced in the latter part of 1992, under the Lucky Strike Roberts Yamaha banner and helped Wayne Rainey to take out the 1992 Grand Prix Motorcycle World Championship.

The 500cc era of the late 1980s and early 1990s is regarded by many the golden era of grand prix motorcycle racing, with the prototypes producing between 160 and 190hp (120-140kw) with minimal weight.

Magee raced in the World Championship on Yamahas from 1987 to 1993 for a total of 36 races. His GP career started and ended at the Japanese Grand Prix and he won the Spanish Grand Prix in 1988.

Magee entered a few Superbike World Championship races, winning twice at his home race at Phillip Island in 1991 and 1992. He also raced in the AMA Superbike series in 1994 for the American Honda team before announcing his retirement.

He will ride the Yamaha at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival in his first visit to the event.

The Yamaha YZR 500 will join the already confirmed Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 and Mazda 767B rotary-powered sportscar at the Festival, with a Formula 1 car that will appear with them soon to be announced.

Cars will come from the featured categories, Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, Sportscars, IndyCars and more. Further news on categories, star cars and drivers, and on and off-track activations will be announced soon.

Visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au for more information and for ticket details.