F1 Academy to feature at seven GPs in 2024

The F1 Academy will expand its global reach in 2024 following the announcement of its new calendar for next season which will also see all of its seven rounds on the support bill of grands prix.

The Academy has enjoyed a strong debut campaign after taking over from the now-defunct W Series as the only venture to feature an all-female line-up of drivers.

For this year, the first six rounds were all in Europe, with this weekend’s title decider at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin the only race to feature beyond the continent, and for the first time appearing on F1’s undercard.

For 2024, the series will start in Saudi Arabia in March, before moving on to Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “It is fantastic to welcome F1 Academy onto seven rounds of the F1 calendar next year.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level, providing not only the opportunity for the drivers to develop their skills on F1 tracks, but to inspire young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport.”

Managing director Susie Wolff added: “This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission.

“We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

The race calendar will be supplemented by an extensive official testing calendar that will be announced in due course.

The announcement follows news last month that F1 Academy will be supported by all 10 F1 teams who will each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car.

F1 Academy 2024 Calendar

March 7-9: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 3-5: Miami, United States

June 21-23: Barcelona, Spain

August 23-25: Zandvoort, Netherlands

September 20-22: Marina Bay, Singapore

November 29-December 1: Lusail, Qatar

December 6-8: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi