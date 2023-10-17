Brawn F1 Disney docuseries release date set

A docuseries detailing the story of the 2009 championship-winning Brawn F1 team is set for release next month on Disney+.

Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves hosts the four-part series which will be available to audiences from November 15.

Entitled ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’, the series recounts how the Ross Brawn-led operation recovered from the withdrawal of Honda at the end of 2008, going on to win the championship with Jenson Button.

Both Brawn and Button are interviewed by Reeves for the series, together with Rubens Barrichello.

The team’s technical director, Nick Fry, was also involved as was Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, whose squad proved Brawn’s greatest challenger in 2009.

It will also feature behind-the-scenes footage from F1’s archive, some of which has never been seen before.

Along with hosting the series, Reeves is also credited as one of the executive producers on the project.

Produced by North One, it was written by Simon Hammerson and directed by Daryl Goodrich, the latter of whom was at the helm of the Ferrari: Race to Immortality documentary released in 2017.

The 2009 season was remarkable for Brawn, which was saved from extinction following Honda’s decision to leave the sport.

Ross Brawn took control of the operation and managed to keep the team going, while the BGP001, a car developed by Honda in 2008, went on to win the championship.

Its success owed to its early-season pace, which saw Button win six of the opening seven races.

With little in the way of budget to develop the car, results from there became more difficult with the Englishman only gracing the podium twice more.

Button held on to win the drivers’ championship by 11 points over Sebastian Vettel, while Brawn held on over Red Bull by 18.5 points.

At the end of the year, the team was sold to Daimler AG and Aabar Investments and became the Mercedes factory team in 2010.

Button, meanwhile, moved to McLaren where he joined Lewis Hamilton, and Barrichello to Williams for what would be his penultimate season in F1.

It is the latest in a string of F1 and motorsport-related Hollywood projects of late, with filming of the as-yet-unnamed Brad Pitt feature film also ongoing within the F1 paddock.