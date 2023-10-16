Speedcafe signs Andrew van Leeuwen as Editorial Director

Award-winning journalist Andrew van Leeuwen will lead Speedcafe’s editorial direction into an exciting new era.

Speedcafe has secured van Leeuwen – known in the paddock as AVL – as its Editorial Director as it looks to further evolve and improve its coverage of Australian motorsport, as well as move into an era of global expansion.

Van Leeuwen brings almost 20 years of editorial experience to the role and is one of the most respected journalists working in Australian motorsport.

He has won a number of awards during his career, including Supercars Journalist of the Year, Best Breaking News Story and is the reigning Motorsport Australia Journalist of the Year.

He previously worked in Europe covering the DTM for Autosport and has spent the last eight years based in Australia as an integral part of Motorsport Network’s global team, giving him valuable experience to lead Speedcafe’s new global era.

He is also and award-winning podcaster through his work on Below the Bonnet and the Castrol Motorsport News Podcast and will help drive Speedcafe’s growing podcast offerings both on and off the microphone.

“AVL is highly experienced and respected in the global motor racing media space, which makes him the ideal person to oversee an exciting new direction for Speedcafe,” said Karl Begg, Speedcafe Managing Director.

“Not only does this give us extra firepower for our Australian team and our Supercars coverage, as well as our growing podcast presence, but is an important step in Speedcafe building a very exciting future.”

Van Leeuwen added: “I can’t wait to get started in this role. What Karl and the ownership group have planned is incredible and it’s an honour to have this opportunity to help bring their vision to life.

“Speedcafe has been the industry leader in Australian motorsport basically since its inception. I want ensure it strengthens its position as the place to come for accurate breaking news and informed analysis and opinion for Supercars, Formula 1 and so much more.

“We are also working on some exciting plans on the podcasting front, a passion of mine, and other areas of multimedia expansion.

“This is a hugely exciting time for Speedcafe and for motor racing fans and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”