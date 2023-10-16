Miller’s unseen pit lane faceplant

Jack Miller was able to laugh off a crash which he suffered on the Saturday of the Indonesia MotoGP weekend – after the finish of the Sprint at Mandalika.

The Red Bull KTM rider admitted to a spill in pit lane when he spoke post-race, although it was not captured on television.

However, as Miller predicted, the footage of the aftermath eventually emerged, via Dorna’s drone camera.

“Also, I crashed in pit lane, after the race; I’ll put it out there,” he told one of MotoGP’s own reporters.

“I was cruising along, into pit lane,” added the Australian.

“I had my hand on the fuel tank, I pressed the pit lane limiter, so, 70km/h.

“So, I just grabbed the brakes but the brakes were cold and I guess I’d been off-line all lap, and as soon the brakes went hot, whack!

“I didn’t even have my hand on the handlebar; [thrusts head forward] on my face. Swear to ya!”

Asked if he was alright, Miller replied, “Yeah, good. Only my ego… Pride’s hurt a little bit but the rest is okay.”

Jack didn’t have to tell us this… But he knew we’d find the footage 😅 Never change, @jackmilleraus! 🙌#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/TBYuRxhyJZ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 14, 2023

Miller finished ninth in that encounter, scoring the final championship point on offer, before getting home seventh in the 27-lap Race after running as high as fourth, just beyond the halfway mark.

He sits ninth in the championship on the way to his home event at Phillip Island, this coming weekend.