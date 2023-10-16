Liam Talbot gets call up for WEC drive in Bahrain

Liam Talbot will drive an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GTE at the 8 Hours of Bahrain for the Japanese D’station Racing team.

Due to the unavailability of regular Satoshi Hoshino, the Speedcafe-supported Talbot will team up with Casper Stevenson and Tomonobu Fujii for the seventh round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“I am really looking forward to the event and joining the team,” Talbot said.

“I have raced against them before, and they remembered me. There was a list of bronze drivers to choose from and they selected me.”

Talbot is on something of a high now, after he won all three races in the Pro-Am class at the most recent round of Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup at Bathurst with Wall Racing.

He has had an impeccable record of recent at Mount Panorama. He scored class victories in his last seven races there, which also include the 12 Hour, and eight if the two-lap Porsche race last year counted which he was leading.

Bahrain on November 2-4 will be the last ever appearance in WEC for the GTE-AM class which will be replaced by GT3 next year.

“I haven’t driven one before. I believe they have more downforce than the GT3s,” Talbot said of the GTE Aston Martin he’ll pilot.

“To prepare for the race I am going to Sydney later this week to work with Jayden Ojeda on the simulator.”

Talbot will take in the penultimate round of Carrera Cup on the Gold Coast and then he will be off to Bahrain afterwards.

D’station Racing debuted in 2013 when team owner Hoshino, competed in the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan. The racing team became a full-scale in-hours operation in 2017.

It had entries in Japan’s premier Super GT and Super Taikyu series as well as the Asian Le Mans Series.

Since 2021, D’station Racing has competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship as a private Japanese entry team – which has been the goal since its founding.