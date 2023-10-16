Bagnaia makes MotoGP history for Michelin

Francesco Bagnaia made MotoGP history at the Grand Prix of Indonesia, securing the 500th premier class race win for Michelin.

The reigning world champion turned the MotoGP title fight on its head at the Mandalika street circuit, charging from a lowly 13th on the grid to score an incredible victory.

Even better for Bagnaia was that chief title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of the lead, helping the factory Ducati star back into the series lead heading to the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island this weekend.

Adding to the significance of the unlikely win was that it made history as the 500th for Michelin in premier class grand prix racing.

Michelin’s first win came thanks to Aussie Jack Findlay at the 1973 British 500cc Grand Prix, before the late Barry Sheene won Michelin’s first world title three years later.

Since 2016 Michelin has been the exclusive tyre supplier to MotoGP.

The milestone race in Indonesia provided a stern test for the control Michelin rubber given the high ambient temperatures and abrasive surface, the brand’s MotoGP boss Piero Taramasso impressed with how the tyres held up.

“This year, the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia was quite a challenge for the tyres,” said Taramasso.

“With track temperatures above 60°C and the demands of the asphalt, the Mandalika track pushed the tyres to their limits, particularly the soft specifications, which were used successfully by the riders on Saturday.

“Despite being well outside their optimum operating window, the Soft Michelin Power Slicks impressed with their consistency and their resistance to the phenomenon called ‘blistering’ which normally occurs in the event of very high temperatures.

“Even though our range demonstrated great versatility, on Sunday we recommended riders use the medium rear option, to avoid gambling on the initial extra grip provided by the soft tyres. The majority of riders followed our advice, and the race was very competitive, as seen in the great battle during the final laps between three motorcycles from different brands, Ducati, Aprilia and Yamaha, which made up the podium.

“Finally, I would like to congratulate Pecco Bagnaia for his great victory, the 500th for Michelin in the FIM world championship, as well as Ducati who wins the title of 2023 Manufacturers’ World Champion.”