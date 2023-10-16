Aussies taste GT success in Zandvoort

It was a big day for Aussie GT drivers in the Netherlands on Sunday with Calan Williams and Jordan Love enjoying success at Zandvoort.

Williams won the Gold Cup title, and Love claimed the Silver Cup title at Zandvoort in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Sprint Cup Series final round.

Williams and co-driver Niklas Kruetten finished third on the overall podium in their #30 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 after starting on the pole in race number 2.

The 23-year-old entered the final race of the season behind on points to Alberto di Folco and Aurelien Panis in the #9 Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II.

Williams’ class victory, coupled with a third-place finish for the #9 team gave Team WRT the championship.

Williams finished second in class and thirteenth overall in the first sprint race Saturday.

Love won race number 2 in the Silver Cup and finished sixth overall after starting on the pole in the #77 Haupt Racing Silver Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO.

The Silver championship-leading #99 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO of Alex Aka and Lorenzo Patrese finished seventh in class after Patrese spun into the gravel trap early in the race.

The spin by Patrese gave Love and co-driver Frank Byrd the victory and the Silver Cup championship to Love.

Love and Byrd had put themselves in position to fight for the championship after taking the chequered flag in race number 1 Saturday.

Byrd, however, wasn’t crowned champion as he missed two races earlier in the season.

Williams, the 2017 Australian Formula 3 Premier Series winner, spent 2020 and 2021 in FIA F3, and 2022 in FIA F2.

Love, a Mercedes-AMG Junior Driver, previously won the Asia Cup in 2015, the Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge in 2017, and the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup Championship.

Both Williams and Love hail from Perth.