VIDEO: Full impact of Andretti entering F1

The impact of Andretti Global as an 11th team on the F1 grid is, in financial terms, significantly less than some would have us believe.

Under the current Concorde Agreement, the document which lays out the commercial landscape of F1, up to 12 teams are permitted to compete.

Currently, only 10 do, meaning the prize fund set aside for teams is divided amongst just them.

The addition of Andretti Global to F1, therefore, does not look like the significant financial risk it has been made out to be.

There is an impact and it will require adjustments, though provision already exists for 12 teams under the Concorde Agreement and continued growth in the sport will easily counter that.

The crux of the matter is the addition of Andretti Global is far from the doom and gloom predicted by some in the F1 paddock.

