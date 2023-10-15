Sonic locks out Formula Ford Race 1 at The Bend

The first race in Round 7 of the Australian Formula Ford Series at the Shannons Trophy Series The Bend round had Team Sonic come out with a one-two-three with their Mygales piloted by Jake Santalucia, Matt Hillyer and Conor Somers.

Already the new series champion, Hillyer led from the pole but ceded to Santalucia on the opening lap. Hillyer then lost places to Altatek Racing’s Harrison Sellars and Kobi Williams in Spectrums, and Lachlan Strickland (Mygale) on the second lap.

In the ensuing laps Hillyer struck back to ultimately be the runner-up while Somers came from sixth early to place third. Then followed Zak Lobko (Mygale) ahead of Sellars, Williams, and Spectrum custodians Joe Fawcett, Eddy Beswick and Jack Bussey. Tom Davies (Mygale) was next in front of Strickland.

In Radical Australia Cup Round 4, Race 1 winner Gardner led from pole position and built an early lead. Josh Hunt went past Elliott Schutte and Chris Perini for second. The latter slipped to sixth to the benefit of Jordan Oon and Zig Fuhrmeister. As many took their CPS, Hunt stayed out and assumed the lead, before he handed over to Peter Clare.

After the stops, Gardner was in front from Schutte while Perini had recovered to third, albeit in vain as he was penalised for going under the minimal pit time. Adam Lisle finished fourth after he took over from Oon. Fuhrmeister was fifth at the expense of Clare who slipped to seventh behind Terry Knowles. The only non-finisher was Cooper Cutts who had contact with Mark Rosser on the opening lap.

A brilliant liftoff enabled Mark Laucke to take a comfortable Race 1 victory in the Australian Prototype Series Round 4 aboard his Wolf GB08 Tornado. Scott Borman was down the order early in his Wolf F1 Extreme before he mounted a comeback to finish second ahead of Jason Makris (Tornado).

Miles Lacey (Praga R1) stalled at the start to be a long last before he finished fourth. Then came Alex Gardner (Radical SR3), Andrew McKee (Wolf F1 Mistral), Peter Clare (SR3), the fast starting Phil Hughes (Radical SR8) who was second early, and Greg Kenny (SR3).

Despite an early spin, John Goodacre (MARC GT) won the first MARC Cars race, narrowly over Geoff Taunton (GT) with Cameron McLeod (MARC I Focus) third. Similarly mounted Frank Mammarella and Andrew and Tim Leithhead were next. Danny Stutterd (GT) spun off track and had to be salvaged under a Safety Car before he resumed while Adam Hargraves (GT) was an early retiree.

Son of Tickford Racing owner Rod Nash, Charlie, came away with two dominant victories in Burson Auto Parts Circuit Excel SA. In Race 1 Mischs Excel Garage teammates Mitchell McGarry and Shayne Nowickyj were second and third. McGarry was the runner up in Race 2 while Jack Wallis edged out Nowickyj for third.