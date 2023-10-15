Porsche and Mustang, the best in combined GT/Production Cars

In their Porsche Cayman 718, Shane Smollen and Ricky Capo scored two outright and GT4 wins. Meanwhile, Coleby Cowham and Grant Sherrin triumphed in Production Cars in their A2 Ford Mustang and Class X BMW M4 respectively.

They were victorious in Races 3 and 4 of the combined Monochrome Invited/Mobil 1 Production Car Series Round 5.

From the second row in the first race, Smollen stormed through to lead by the first corner and, together with Capo, controlled the outcome from there. Second went to Karl Begg and Paul Morris (GT4 McLaren) after they started rear of the field.

They finished 17s adrift of the winners and 9.4s in front of Jacob Lawrence and John Bowe (GT4 BMW M4) after they lost time when Lawrence had a spin. Mark Griffith (GT4 Mercedes AMG GT) was another who had a pirouette before he took fourth outright.

Fifth was Cowham from Ian Sherrin (Class X M4), Tony Levitt/Luke King (A2 Mercedes C63) and Chris Lillis (A2 HSV Clubsport). Mick Rowell and Cameron McLeod (Mustang) were next, despite a 5s penalty for an obvious jump start.

The race came under a Safety Car on the second lap when Chris Sutton’s Mitsubishi EVO X’s engine exploded – one conrod fragment went through the windscreen of Sherrin’s BMW.

Paul Buccini and Justin Anthony (BMW M140i) were 10th ahead of Karla Buccini/Courtney Prince (B1 BMW 135i) and Liam Moyse (Class D Toyota 86). Grant Sherrin pitted with a blown tyre and rejoined 17th before he picked up four places.

Michael Stillwell and Ray Hislop (Mustang) also had a puncture and finished behind Chris Gunther and Mitch Randall (Class C BMW 130i) while Brian Callaghan pitted with a brake issue. Trevor Symonds (Clubsport) parked after a gearbox seal failure.

Grant Sherrin was fifth from Lindsay Kearns (in for Cowham), Michael Stillwell and Ray Hislop (Mustang) and Tony Levitt and Luke King who had to overcome a heat soak issue after the driver change. Paul Buccini, Moyse and Buccini/Prince ensued.

Nathan Callaghan (in for Lillis) had an early setback with a puncture and finished 16th while Brian Callaghan was in line for an A2 top three until the brake drama returned with just minutes to go. He finished ahead of Gunther/Randall. Iain Sherrin suffered rear damage towards the end and didn’t make it to the finish while the Rowell/McLeod Mustang retired with an engine drama.