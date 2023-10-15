Cox sweeps the penultimate TA2 round

Jordan Cox completed his solo TA2 debut in Mark Crutcher’s Mustang with a clean sweep of the penultimate round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek at Sydney Motorsport Park. After victory in Race 1 on Friday, he took the remaining three race wins over fellow Mustang drivers Tom Hayman and Dylan Thomas.

In Race 2, Cox held off Hayman who passed series leader Thomas for second. Elliott Cleary fought with Ben Grice for fourth before the Mustang drivers contacted and Cleary spun off. Almost simultaneously, Kyle Gurton stopped off Turn 7 with low oil pressure.

Cox won the shortened Race 3 over Hayman after a final lap dash to the flag. The race was marred by a fire which engulfed Graham Cheney’s Camaro on the exit of Turn 3 on the opening lap. A second Safety Car ensued two laps later after the John Holinger Camaro spun off at Turn 1.

In the 15-lap finale, Cox fended off Hayman as they ran nose-to-tail for most the race. It was only on the last lap that a gap appeared, and Cox took the chequered flag by 2.3s, with third-placed Haynes over 10s behind.

“It was a super interesting race, that last one. I was quick in places, Tom [Hayman] was quick in places. He’s a really good steerer, I was right on the limit, and I thoroughly enjoyed that last race,” Cox said.

Thomas sat fourth early before the Mustang lost second gear, but he salvaged seventh and retained the series lead over Haynes and Jackson Rice.

Other events at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series included the Yellow Express RX8 Cup Series.

Justin Barnes rebounded from fourth in Race 1 to win the next three races and took out the fifth round.

Second overall went to Justin Lewis after he carded a second, third and fourth, with Jack Pennacchia third for the round with a third, second and fourth.

Race 1 winner Brock Paine was fourth in the end.

Victory in the last race after a Race 1 win, ensured Ryan O’Sullivan was the round winner in the EFS Australian Excel Series.

He took the overall honours head of Jaylyn Robotham and Tyler Collins.

The latter won Races 2 and 3 but a poor start, a couple of off-road excursions, and a spin left him 12th.

In the last race, George Wood spun in Turn 1 and backed into inside wall. Josh Richards was out too as he couldn’t avoid Wood.

With the #1 on the door for winning the Legend Cars series last year, Shane Tate took out the round.

Three wins after second in the first, had him finish ahead of Brendon Hourigan and Ryan Pring overall.

Cory Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) won both Super TT races over Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) and Ryan Bell (Nissan 270Z).

Scott Nind (Ford Mustang NASCAR) won the Stock Car outings after a disqualification on Friday.

In Australian Trans Am, Sean English (Mustang) won the day’s first encounter over Ian Palmer (Pontiac Firebird) before the latter fended him off in the second.

Alwyn Bishop was third in both aboard this Plymouth Duster, just in front of John Prefontaine (Mustang).