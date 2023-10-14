VIDEO: Was Qatar Piastri’s most complete F1 performance?

Was the Qatar Grand Prix the most complete performance of Oscar Piastri’s fledgling Formula 1 career?

Speedcafe F1 editor Mat Coch discusses that very point with Fox Sports’ Michael Lamonato on the latest episode of the Pit Talk podcast.

“He’s done 17 races in his entire career at this point and he’s just driving at a phenomenal level at the moment,” Coch said.

“And he’s still learning. He hasn’t reached his full potential yet and he’s already on par with Lando Norris.

“This is exceptional. In the sprint he had to fight for that. He lost position. He had to repass. He had to manage his pace and then fend off the advances of the world champion elect in the final laps there and he didn’t put a foot wrong.

“I’m really excited to see where the next five years take him, because he’s already so close to the complete package,” he said.

Piastri is part of the Speedcafe team, with the McLaren F1 driver contributing exclusive Q&A columns, the first of which was published this week.