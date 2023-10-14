VIDEO: Upgrading Mandalika International Street Circuit

Follow the upgrading of the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia as MotoGP returns to the venue this weekend.

Starting in mid-July 2022, a team was deployed to the circuit and the investigations of previous failures and works for the upgrades commenced.

The track design has been overhauled, without changing the layout, to improve flatness and water drainage to avoid standing water.

The full track required repaving and runoffs on certain corners increasing.

The original works were scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2022, though due to technical issues locally, the paving works commenced in late October 2022. This was at the start of the Lombok rainy season.

Works have since been completed with the motorcycling world championship this weekend visiting the venue for the second time.