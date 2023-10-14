Stroll warned over Qatar antics after issuing apology

Lance Stroll has escaped with a warning after issuing an apology for his poor behaviour during the Qatar Grand Prix.

Stroll found himself in hot water with the FIA compliance officer who launched an investigation “in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies, and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix”.

The 24-year-old Canadian showed petulance after being knocked out of the first phase of qualifying for the fourth consecutive race, tossing his US$50,ooo steering wheel out of his Aston Martin, damaging the bodywork.

After exiting the car, Stroll then stormed to the back of the team’s garage, and despite attempts from personal trainer Henry Howe to placate him, he shoved him out of the way before making his exit

Howe had attempted to direct Stroll out of the front of the garage towards parc fermé, as per the regulations.

Soon after, in a TV interview with Formula 1, a still clearly angered Stroll used an expletive to sum up what had occurred on track.

Following a discussion with Stroll, the FIA has confirmed that “the compliance officer has received an apology from Lance Stroll regarding his actions during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

“The compliance officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations.

“The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment.”