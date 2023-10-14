Jordan Cox dominant in TA2 Muscle Cars at SMP

Jordan Cox capped off the first day of TA2 Muscle Car Series Framed by Hytek Steel Framing with victory in the opening race under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Driving Mark Crutcher’s Mustang while the owner is overseas at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, the TCR Star was fastest in qualifying and took out the Top 10 Shootout in a quality field that had several Trans Am front runners also competing.

Cox led from the start and won from points leader Dylan Thomas (Mustang) with Cody Gillis (Mustang) third. The initial challenger for the lead was Josh Haynes (Mustang) until contact with Gillis on Lap 2 relegated Haynes to 17th before a fightback.

In a Mustang lockout of the top 10 places, fourth place went to Tom Hayman from 17-year old Elliott Cleary (Mustang), Ben Grice, Jackson Rice, Kyle Gurton, Haynes and Brad Gartner. Nick Bates (Mustang) led Masters before a clash with Russell Wright (Mustang) on the final lap saw Wright retire, as well as John Holinger (Camaro) in the aftermath.

Brett Niall (Camaro) retired with an overheating issue, Josh Thomas (Mustang) had a differential issue that caused a Safety Car, and Josh Anderson (Mustang) was out with a drivetrain issue.

TA2 has three races on Saturday at 13:06, 18:06 and 20:11 AEDT. A live stream starts at 13:00 on Speedcafe, while the broadcast commences live and free on SBS Viceland from 17:40, simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo.

In the first RX8 Cup race, Brock Paine won ahead of Luke Webber, Justin Lewis, Justin Barnes and Tim Berryman. Lewis led until Lap 8 when second placed Paine took the lead. A lap later Webber also was able to get pass Lewis. Jack Pennacchia was sixth in front of Terry Lewis, Tom Shaw, Ben Shaw and Jackson Noakes.

Bruce Duckworth took out the first Legend Cars race over Shane Tate who reversed the situation in the second. Scott Morgan was third in the first and Ryan Pring took the spot in Race 2.

In the first EFS Australian Excel Series outing, Ryan O’Sullivan won ahead of Tyler Collins, Blake Tracey, Jaylyn Robotham and Hugo Simpson with the top five covered by 1.7s.

Ian Palmer (Pontiac Firebird) had a comfortable win in the first Australian Trans Am race, ahead of Ford Mustang drivers Sean Englis and John Prefontaine with Alwyn Bishop (Plymouth Duster) next ahead of Andy Clempson (Mustang).

In his Chev-powered Nissan S13, Cory Gillett won the first Super TT race narrowly from Graham Elliott (Holden Commodore SS) while Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) came from the back of the grid to third. In Stock Cars it was OzTruck dominated with Danny Burgess winning from Brett Mitchell and Brendon Hourigan.