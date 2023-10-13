VIDEO: Bathurst 1000 gear lever mount issues explained

With a gear lever mount failure having helped decide the Bathurst 1000 podium, Brad Jones takes a look at an older spec compared to that which his team and others are now using.

Broc Feeney’s gear tower broke as he ran in second place with 25 laps to go and it has since emerged that his victorious Triple Eight Race Engineering team-mate, Shane van Gisbergen, was “seconds from disaster” with the same issue.

The team’s Supercheap Auto wildcard Camaro broke two towers and, while the spec has been updated multiple times during the first season of Gen3 Supercars, van Gisbergen’s Race Engineer, Andrew Edwards, indicated that Triple Eight may not be using the latest version.

Gear tower failures had already caused issues for multiple teams at April’s Wanneroo event, before the second revision to the spec.

