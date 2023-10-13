V8 SuperUtes complete Adelaide 500 programme

V8 SuperUtes will race in Adelaide for the first time in its current V8-powered guise as the final race category on the 2023 Vailo Adelaide 500 support programme.

It will be a non-championship event across all four days with drivers competing for the inaugural Go Sunny Tradies Cup from presenting partner Go Sunny Solar. It will be won by the highest points scorer across the four races.

“The V8 SuperUtes have seen considerable growth in recent years with competitive racing, a full field and tight championship,” said Adelaide 500 chief executive Mark Warren.

“Utes are the number one category for new vehicle sales with huge appeal to the tradies and have become a popular choice for family transport. The idea of having the Go Sunny Tradies Cup is for fans to get behind their brand of choice and see them in door-crunching battles on the racetrack.

“We are committed to delivering the best and most entertaining motorsport line-up at the Vailo Adelaide 500, and we’re counting down the days until we see the SuperUtes racing around our Adelaide street circuit in November.”

This year, the series has hosted the biggest field of Utes, representing six marques, and has seen the most competitive season since the category was launched in 2018. It has provided opportunities for young apprentices while also paving the way for females in motorsport.

“The series aims to bring entertainment and fun to create a family-friendly paddock and a connection between fans and their race heroes, while supporting its manufacturers which is an important part of our racing DNA,” said operations and communications manager Filippa Guarna.

“We’re also proud to have a record number of women racing in the category with Holly Espray and Ellexandra Best.

“Even though the championship will be wrapped up by the time we race at the Vailo Adelaide 500, all the drivers are really excited to finish the year off in front of South Australian fans and give it all we’ve got to put on a great show.”

The category is home to two South Australian V8 SuperUtes drivers, George Gutierrez and former Aussie Racing Car champion Adrian Cottrell, from the Go Sunny Solar Holden Colorado team.

The final championship points round will be run on the streets of the Gold Coast on October 27-29, before the non-championship event in Adelaide on November 23-26.