Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Indonesia

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 13th October, 2023 - 3:24pm

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 15 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at Pertamina, Indonesia on October 13 – 15.

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

