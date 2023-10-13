Michelin brings expanded range to Indonesian MotoGP

Michelin has brought an expanded range of tyres to the second MotoGP round to be held at Indonesia’s Mandalika circuit.

The Lombok venue has hosted MotoGP just twice before, including a pre-season test in 2022, but has undergone a full resurface since the last visit.

Michelin has thus, in agreement with Dorna Sports, brough the full Michelin Power Slick range to the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

The allocation includes symmetrical soft, medium, and hard front tyres, as well as asymmetrical soft, medium and hard rear tyres, the right side being harder. Similarly, the Michelin Power Rain tyres will be asymmetrical at the rear.

Round 15 of the 2023 MotoGP world championship in Indonesia represents a milestone occasion for Michelin, which will bring up 500 premier class grand prix wins on Sunday.

Piero Taramasso, manager of Michelin two-wheel competition, said, “The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia is of particular importance this year for Michelin as the winner of the race will give Bibendum his 500th victory in the FIM MotoGP World Championship.

“A great way to celebrate 50 years of innovation in motorcycle Grand Prix racing, since Jack Findlay’s victory in the Senior TT in 1973.

“It was the first success for Michelin in the 500cc category, which was the premier class of the time.

“As for the Mandalika event, last year’s experience taught us how much heat can be generated on this circuit.

“Even with the move from March to October, the combination of the new asphalt, the fast layout and the high temperatures will still generate a lot of heat in the tyres.

“This year, the front tyres remain symmetrical and are available in soft, medium, and hard, with the casing of the latter having been reinforced to offer the riders even more support.

“For the rear tyres, we decided to use a reinforced construction for all three options, coupled with asymmetrical compounds.

“In fact, we are bringing three specifications of the rear tyres to Indonesia, instead of the two normally specified by the regulations.”

Practice starts this afternoon (AEDT).

