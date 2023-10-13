MA working with Goulburn’s One Raceway on track licencing

Motorsport Australia has confirmed it is working with management of One Raceway, formerly Wakefield Park, on track licencing.

Management of the Goulburn circuit, which has been closed since the previous owner fell afoul of local noise limits and was then hit with a damaging Land and Environment Court ruling, announced today that it is set to be operational again in mid-2024.

As part of that announcement, new owner Steve Shelley revealed plans for racing in either direction, with One Raceway having been a clockwise circuit since it opened as Wakefield Park in 1994.

A spokesperson for the venue told Speedcafe that an FIA Grade 3 licence is expected for both layouts, once works are complete and track inspection takes place, which would represent an improvement on the previous clockwise layout.

In theory, either layout would thus be capable of hosting the Supercars Championship, although the more likely beneficiaries are state level competitors and national level teams which might ordinarily test at One Raceway but, since September 2022, have been restricted only to Sydney Motorsport Park so far as permanent New South Wales race tracks are concerned.

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca hailed the impending reopening of the Goulburn venue.

“Motorsport Australia is pleased to be working with Steve Shelley and the One Raceway team as the Goulburn venue gets ready to return to action,” said Arocca.

“Today’s news is exciting for all motorsport fans, particularly those in New South Wales and the Goulburn region who are crying out for more motorsport facilities.

“These extensive works will give the venue the best opportunity to showcase and grow our sport in New South Wales.

“As the works progress, our team will continue working closely with One Raceway’s management to facilitate the process of obtaining a Motorsport Australia track licence for the circuit and to allow the venue to host many more motorsport events for years to come.

“Steve and the team have put in a tremendous amount of work to date and deserve congratulations for their efforts to date.”

One Raceway is also working with Motorcycling Australia on licencing for two-wheelers, with its biggest regular event at time of closure having been a round of the Australian Superbike Championship.

In addition to noise mitigation measures, works on the circuit itself include a full resurface, a reprofiling of Turn 10, and a reprofiling of the pit wall near Turn 10.