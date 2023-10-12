Gresini confirms Marc Marquez contract

Gresini Racing has confirmed a contract with Marc Marquez which will see the six-time MotoGP champion ride one of its Ducatis in 2024.

Marquez’s departure from Honda, which required a break of contract, was confirmed just over a week ago, creating an end date to their 11-year run together.

He will saddle up on a year-old, Desmosedici GP23 next season as team-mate to brother Alex Marquez again, while Fabio Di Giannantonio leaves the squad.

“I’m excited about this new challenge,” said Marc Marquez.

“It wasn’t an easy decision because it’s a big change in every way.

“But sometimes in life, it’s important to get out of your comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing.

“Bike-chance-wise, I know I will have to adapt my riding style to a few things, and it won’t be easy.

“But I’m also sure that the whole Team Gresini will help me a lot.

“I can’t wait to get to know the team and start working with them.

“I’d like to thank Nadia [Padovani, team owner], Carlo [Merlini, Commercial and Marketing Director], and Michele [Masini, Sporting Director] for the trust and respect they showed me.”

Padovani, widow of team founder Fausto Gresini, “This is a historical moment for the Gresini Family.

“The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I’m extremely happy to be able to make it official.

“In less than a season we got really close to his brother, and we’ll welcome Marc the same way, as we’re sure he has all the potential to be competitive on the GP23 from the get-go.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank Fabio Di Giannantonio for his professionalism, and we wish him all the best for the continuation of his career.”

The Indonesian Grand Prix takes place at Mandalika this weekend.