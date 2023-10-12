Expanded broadcast deal for Hi-Tec Oils Super Series

Ahead of the penultimate round of the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend, it has been announced the naming rights partnership and broadcast deal have been renewed.

Formerly the Australian Motor Racing Series, the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance-owned events was rebranded earlier this season as the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Held across six rounds in three states and the Northern Territory this year in addition to hosting more than 10 categories during the season, Hi-Tec Oils CEO George Gambino was excited to commit until the end of 2028.

“The Super Series has grown beyond any expectations and with new partners and categories joining the series for ’24 and beyond, we wanted to be sure we were on board for a long time, so we have taken up our option of an extension through to 2028,” said Gambino.

“There are exciting plans incorporating our Hi-Tec Drift All Stars throughout the year next year and with other new events to come it’s been a very easy decision to continue our support.”

General Manager of the Benalla Auto Club Group and Series Manager Stephen Whyte confirmed further news is upcoming.

“Over the next few days and weeks we have some very exciting announcements but this extension and commitment from Hi-Tec Oils and George is amazing,” said Whyte.

“To be able to deliver for Hi-Tec Oils in this first year and the commitment for the future allows our categories and indeed our new categories the confidence to commit to the series. We are a significant series in the Australian Motorsport Landscape and in an ever-changing world.

“It’s great to have the ability to provide consistency.”

Adding to the renewing of Hi-Tec Oils, the broadcast package will be expanded on SBS, Fox Sports and Kayo until 2028, aligning with the naming rights sponsorship deal.

Coverage will be expanded to an extra day across all three platforms as Whyte provided further detail.

‘We are very proud to announce that the current broadcast deal with our free-to-air and Pay TV partners has been increased to both Saturday and Sunday coverage per race weekend in addition to being extended to 2028,” Whyte revealed.

“Further Broadcast details including enhanced viewing for the customer at home will be announced in the coming days. We couldn’t be prouder and more excited at the plans for 2024. This gives all our customers and partners stability and direction to be able to plan long term commitments and engagements.”