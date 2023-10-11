Stroll under investigation by FIA for garage furore

Lance Stroll is under investigation by the FIA for his petulant behaviour during the course of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Motorsport’s world governing body has confirmed that “the FIA compliance officer is in discussion with Lance Stroll in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies, and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix”.

In particular, Stroll was sullen after failing to escape the initial qualifying session for the fourth consecutive race.

Before unstrapping himself from the cockpit of his Aston Martin, the Canadian tossed out his steering wheel onto the front of the car.

Stroll then stormed to the back of the garage, and despite attempts from personal trainer Henry Howe to placate him, the 24-year-old shoved him out of the way before exiting.

Stroll brushed aside the incident by simply stating Howe was “a bro” and that they “go through frustrations together”.

Howe had attempted to direct Stroll out of the front of the garage towards parc fermé, as per the regulations, only for the driver to leave at the rear.

In a TV interview with the host broadcaster, a still clearly angered Stroll used an expletive to sum up what had occurred on track.

Following the race at the Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, team principal Mike Krack said he would discuss the matter with Stroll at an appropriate time.

“I think you have to speak about these things, but you have to put them in relation,” said Krack. “You cannot speak in the heat of the moment.

“You need to wait, maybe everybody sleeps one night, and then we have a look, we discuss, and then the world is a different one.”

Although not condoning Stroll’s actions, Krack could at least understand the anger that boiled over at the time, particularly with his driver struggling for form.

He added: “When you accumulate delivering below what you were, or below your own expectations, that frustration then comes over at one point.”

Drawing an analogy, he said: “You take a football player that is taken off the pitch.

“He doesn’t do a high-five with the manager. He throws the jersey away, or throws water bottles. We have seen that quite a lot.”