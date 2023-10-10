WRC adds Rally Poland to 2024 schedule

Rally Poland’s return to the FIA World Rally Championship after a five-year absence has been dubbed “a dream come true for fans” by promoters.

Confirmation the gravel event is going to form part of the 13-round schedule in 2024 was made via the official Rally Poland Facebook page on Monday during a press conference that was live-streamed on the internet.

Taking place from June 27-30, Rally Poland is one of three loose surface meetings that is set to be staged in the Baltic region next summer.

Latvia – like Poland – has also been elevated from European to World Rally status and is set to take place after it and prior to August’s Rally Finland.

Poland was dropped from the World Rally Championship after the 2017 instalment due to concerns – and repeated breaches – around spectator safety. On that occasion, Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville was victorious with then co-driver, Nicolas Gilsoul.

Speaking at the event launch in Warsaw, which was attended by former F1 and WRC driver Robert Kubica, and former WRC2 champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Michawl Sikora – president of the Polish Motor Association – said: “It has always been our goal to return Rally Poland to the World Championship cycle.

“It is a source of joy and pride for us that the efforts of the Polish Motor Association have been successful thanks to the organisation of the rally at the highest level, as confirmed by FIA reports.

“The rally’s promotion to the WRC series is certainly a dream come true for fans who will, as always, fill the safe zones prepared for them to admire the unparalleled skills of stars such as Kalle Rovanpera, Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak, Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans.”

Sikora confirmed plans for Rally Poland had already started and were advancing at pace. “Intensive work is already underway on the 80th anniversary edition of the rally, which will be an exceptional sporting event for everyone,” he added.

The 2024 World Rally Championship schedule is expected to be published on November 19 following a meeting of the FIA’s World Motorsport Council. As it wasn’t submitted in time for the September meeting, which took place last Friday, members were unable to hold an e-vote on it.

Other known rounds include Monte Carlo, Sweden, and Kenya.