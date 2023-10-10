Ultimate Motorsport Prize winner returns favor to dad for Bathurst 1000 trips

Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle winner Shuan McLaughlin and his dad Troy are still “recovering” from the “weekend of their lives” at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The McLaughlins got to experience Australia’s “Great Race” like very few and admit it will take some to “recover” and come off the “high” which lasted the four days of the event.

McLaughlin, a 21 year-old train driver from Junee, first attended Bathurst as an eight year-old with his father, Troy.

This year, Shaun returned the favor and took Troy as his guest, although this time they did it a little differently and had an experience they will “never forget”.

The McLaughlins’ prize included return travel to Bathurst, four nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race.

On top of that they also enjoyed an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum with curator Brad Owen and a visit to Race Control with Motorsport Australia’s James Taylor.

They also got an amazing behind-the-scenes tour of Supercars TV with head of broadcast, David Tunnicliffe, got to stand on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy, wave the green flag to start the race, do a lap of Mt Panorama in a course car, a lap in a helicopter and have a meet and greet with race winners Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway in Pirtek Victory Lane.

They were also given the champagne bottles from the podium as a bonus “parting gift”.

They topped off the weekend by being guests at the Speedcafe.com Greenroom after party at the Oxenford Hotel where they continued to meet some of the sport’s greats.

“It was just an amazing experience and it was great to have dad with me,” said McLaughlin.

“There was just highlight after highlight and everyone made us feel so welcome and special as the Pirtek raffle winners.

“We cannot thank everyone at Pirtek and at the event who made this possible and who went out of their way to ensure we had the time of our lives.

“There were just so many amazing highlights and I cannot encourage everyone enough to buy tickets next year and give themselves a chance of winning their incredible experience. And if you don’t win, then your ticket money goes to a great cause.

“I have already bought my entries for the Indy 500 raffle, which I am sure would be equally as amazing.”

The success of the Ultimate Bathurst Prize has led to the development of a second annual raffle where the reward is a return trip for two to the 2024 Indianapolis 500 – the Ultimate Indy Prize!

This raffle is a collaboration between Pirtek and Team Penske in the US and provides a similar “money can’t buy” experience for one lucky race fan and their guest at the world’s biggest one-day sporting event – you can buy you ticket now – https://www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.au/

McLaughlin bought 10 tickets in the Bathurst prize draw for $200 and his contribution was part of a $28,000-plus total contribution.

The raffle is annually underwritten by Pirtek, meaning that all proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton said to see the McLaughlins lap up every element of the Ultimate Bathurst Prize made the activation as satisfying as the money raised for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“We have been fortunate that the first three winners of the Ultimate Bathurst Prize raffle have been fans and really enjoyed every element of what the prize offers,” said Dutton.

“It was an amazing father-son experience for Shaun and Troy and one which they admit they will never forget.

“We raised more than $28,000 this year for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital and Pirtek were happy to underwrite the costs of the prize to ensure all proceeds go directly to our great cause.

“We have to thank the motorsport fans of Australia for their generosity and passion and to the other stakeholders Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia, Supercars and of course, Speedcafe.com.

“We are now looking forward to the promotion of our Indy 500 raffle and giving the winner and their guest another incredible “money can’t buy experience” experience at Indianapolis thanks to Team Penske.”

The Bathurst prize was made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

