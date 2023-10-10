Pirelli beats Bridgestone to new F1 tyre supply deal

Pirelli has been retained as the official tyre supplier to F1 following the signing of a new three-year agreement through to the end of 2027.

With an option to extend the deal for a further year, the Italian manufacturer will also supply rubber for the F2 and F3 series.

The decision is hardly a surprising one given Pirelli has been the sole supplier to F1 since 2011, with its previous agreement due to expire at the end of next season.

Pirelli, however, had faced opposition on this occasion from Bridgestone, which previously supplied tyres to F1 in 2010, and which passed the first stage of the tender process in operation since March by proving its technical capability to the FIA.

The commercial considerations of both companies were then addressed by F1, with CEO and president Stefano Domenicali opting to continue with Pirelli.

It is anticipated, however, this latest renewal is likely to be the last.

A statement from F1 confirmed the announcement followed “a detailed technical analysis of the submissions made during the tender process”.

It added: “The targets set out during the tender were agreed through consultation with the commercial rights holders and the teams, and are designed to ensure a wide working range, minimise overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy.

“Environmental sustainability formed a significant element of the technical requirements set out by the FIA, and Pirelli demonstrated best practice and innovation in consideration of the complete life cycle of the tyres.

“For the first time, starting in 2024 all tyres used in FIA Formula One World Championship events will be FSC®-certified. This innovation and commitment to setting standards in environmental sustainability is crucial to the future of the sport and all of its stakeholders.”

Highlighting the reasons for choosing Pirelli, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Pirelli has been operating at the top level of motor sport for many years and I am sure that they will continue to deliver innovation and excellence on the world stage.

“Formula 1 is a unique challenge for the tyre supplier, and Pirelli has demonstrated great commitment to producing tyres that meet the extreme demands of these incredible cars.

“Work will continue in the coming years to take further strides, both in terms of performance and sustainability, and Pirelli has made strong commitments to both of these targets.”

Domenicali added: “Since returning to the sport in 2011, Pirelli has been an invaluable partner, supporting Formula 1 through new generations of technology and technical regulations and delivering tyres to enable fantastic racing for our fans.

“The company’s commitment to quality, innovation and their deep knowledge of our sport will be vital in the coming years as we approach our new regulations in 2026 and the work Pirelli is focused on relating to sustainability, proven by the FSC certification, will ensure we continue to work together towards our shared Net Zero 2030 goal.”

Hailing the fact the new deal means Pirelli will have served F1 “throughout nearly two decades of the modern Formula 1 era”, executive vice-president Marco Tronchetti Provera said: “Thanks to the impetus from Liberty Media and the support of the FIA, the sport is enjoying an extraordinary period of growth both in terms of audience and global expansion, increasing its following among younger generations as well.

“Innovation and technology are locked into Pirelli’s DNA, and Formula 1 constitutes the ultimate open-air laboratory to not only try out and test new technical solutions, but also to accelerate fresh research, development, and production processes in making tyres.

“Our commitment to sustainability is equally strong, as proved by the FSC certification that will be introduced to our F1 tyres from next year.

“Being at the forefront of motorsport’s pinnacle until at least 2027 adds another important value dimension to our company.”