Godzilla set for 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival

The Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 which was the most dominant touring car in Australia in the early 1990s, will be on track at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 16-17 next year.

Run by Gibson Motorsport, the turbocharged Group A GT-R, often referred to as ‘Godzilla’, won both the Australian Touring Car Championship and Bathurst 1000 with Jim Richards and Mark Skaife in 1992.

It dominated in the final year of the International category that replaced Group C in 1985. The Skyline competed and won for a final time at the non-championship Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide in the hands of Richards the same year.

With the Skyline, the GMS scored a one-two in the ATCC and were first and third in the Great Race, despite weight penalties and engine changes to slow it down following a championship and Bathurst win the previous year.

Bathurst 1000 in 1992 was one of the most controversial in its history. The car crashed after torrential rain drenched Mount Panorama before the race was red flagged and stopped. The results were declared, which handed the victory to Richards and Skaife. The boos and jeers from the crowd led to Richards delivering an infamous podium speech.

Along with the Skyline and the Mazda 767B rotary-powered Sports Car there will be a Formula 1 car and a Grand Prix motorcycle which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cars at the festival will come from Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, Sports Cars, and IndyCars with more news on categories, star cars and drivers, and on and off-track activations to be announced soon.

Ticketing and more information can be found at AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.