> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Ultimate Motorsport Prize winner’s Bathurst experience

Brett Murray

By Brett Murray

Tuesday 10th October, 2023 - 1:22pm

< Back

View a selection of images as 2023 Ultimate Motorsport Prize winner Shuan McLaughlin and his father Troy soaked up a weekend full of money can’t buy experiences at this year’s Great Race.

Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-01
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-02
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-03
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-04
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-05
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-06
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-07
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-08
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-09
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-10
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-11
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-12
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-13
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-15
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-16
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-17
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-18
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-19
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-20
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-21
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-22
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-23
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-24
Pirtek-Ulitmate-Bathurst-1000-Prize-Winners-2023-25

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]