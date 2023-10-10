FIA to analyse extreme Qatar GP heat

The FIA has commenced an analysis of the extreme heat in which the Qatar Grand Prix was held following critical comments from drivers.

George Russell described the conditions as “brutal” while world champion-elect Max Verstappen said it was “definitely way too hot.”

The temperature alone in Lusail was not excessive, but when combined with high humidity it made conditions oppressive.

Logan Sargeant was forced to retire as he felt unwell while his Williams team-mate Alex Albon was taken to the medical centre following the race.

“The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers,” the FIA statement began.

“While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.

“The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the Competitors, however as with other matters relating to safety such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA will take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which Competitions are held.

“As such, the FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions.

“It should be noted that while next year’s edition of the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.

“A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris,” it added.

“Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.

“Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events.

“The FIA’s commitment to closer cooperation between technical, safety and medical departments under the leadership of the FIA President will facilitate this process.”

Drivers have onboard drinks systems, though the heat in the car sees temperatures rise quickly such that it is unpalatable for many.

Russell suggested drivers sat in 50-degree heat in the car on Sunday in Qatar, on top of which they protective gear, plus the physical requirements of racing what was effectively a 57-lap sprint race and the FIA introduced a maximum stint length to protect the Pirelli tyres.