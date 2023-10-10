Elly Morrow calls time on Super2 career

Elly Morrow has decided to call time on her Dunlop Super2 Series career and will exit the category after the 2023 season finale, Tickford Racing has announced.

Morrow joined Tickford this year and has been part of a two-pronged attack on the second tier of Supercars, as team-mate to 2022 Super3 title winner Brad Vaughan.

She is currently 14th in the standings with one round to come this year, at next month’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

According to Tickford’s announcement, “Morrow has taken the decision to immerse herself more in the family business and will continue to have involvement in karting and young driver development behind the scenes.”

Team Principal Tim Edwards remarked, “Elly has made a significant improvement in the five rounds so far this year and there is an extremely high level of competition in that Super2 category right now.

“The whole team joins me in thanking Elly, she’s got a great sense of humour and has been a delight to have as part of the team.

“The team will now be on the lookout for the next young talent we can bring on board for our Super2 programme for 2024 through our Tickford Autosport programme.”

Morrow stepped up from karting to make her debut on the Super2 grid in the Super3 class in late-2021, with Brad Jones Racing.

She stayed with the Albury-based team for a Super2 campaign in 2022, although sat out the final round in Adelaide and instead raced in S5000 on the weekend when her move to Tickford was announced.

The ‘Tickford Autosport’ programme to which Edwards referred is a relatively new brand for the Campbellfield-based outfits activities in junior series.

It encompasses not only Super2 but also non-Supercars efforts such as the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

The expansion into such areas comes as Tickford streamlines it Repco Supercars Championship effort from four cars to two in 2024.

An arguably even bigger shake-up is the impending departure of Edwards, who has led the team for almost two decades but whose tenure will come to an end in Adelaide as well.

Vaughan is ninth in the Super2 standings after Round 5 while Anderson Motorsport’s Zak Best, a Tickford co-driver for the just-completed Supercars enduros, leads the series by 30 points over Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen.