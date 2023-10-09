Perez hit with pitlane start for Qatar GP after sprint crash

Sergio Perez will start the Qatar Grand Prix from the pitlane after Red Bull replaced power unit parts beyond the specified allocation following the Mexican’s crash during Saturday’s sprint.

Perez was involved in a collision with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg during the 19-lap event at the Lusail International Circuit.

The incident resulted in the team opting to fit a new power unit inside the RB19, with Perez taking a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, and MGU-K, when only four are permitted during a season, as well as a fourth control electronics, with just two allowed over the course of a campaign.

It means Perez, who had qualified a lowly 13th, now takes the mandatory penalty of a pitlane start.

The chassis of the RB19 also sustained significant damage from the crash, forcing the team to carry out repairs beyond the specified time frame, with an investigation ongoing.

A statement from the FIA’s F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer read: “Last night the Oracle Red Bull Racing team worked on car number 11, chassis 02, two hours after the chequered flag of the sprint.

“Chassis 01 got damaged beyond repair during the accident in the sprint.

“Chassis 01 and all other components fitted to it at the time of the sprint were covered on time at 23.08, two hours after the chequered flag was shown at the end of the sprint.

“As chassis 02 was assembled without supervision to more than an assembly comprising a survival cell as defined in SR (sporting regulations) article 27.2, this has to be considered as a third car available to the competitor.

“A self-declared scrutineering sheet for car 11, chassis 02, was submitted at 14:05 today, 55 minutes before the covers-off time.

“As this is not in compliance with SR Articles 27.2, 40.3, and 40.6 as well as TD021G, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”