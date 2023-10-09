Results: Qatar Grand Prix
Monday 9th October, 2023 - 5:33am
Full results from the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|57
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4.833
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5.969
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|34.119
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|38.976
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|49.032
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|62.39
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|66.563
|9
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|76.127
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|80.181
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|81.652
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|82.3
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|91.014
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1L
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1L
|17
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|17L
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
