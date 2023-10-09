> News > Formula 1

Results: Qatar Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 9th October, 2023 - 5:33am

Full results from the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 57
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4.833
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 5.969
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 34.119
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 38.976
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 49.032
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 62.39
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 66.563
9 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 76.127
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 80.181
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 81.652
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 82.3
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 91.014
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1L
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L
17 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
2 Logan Sargeant Williams 17L
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

