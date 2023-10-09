Oscar Piastri joins Speedcafe

Formula 1 sensation Oscar Piastri has joined the team at Speedcafe as a regular contributor to Australia’s leading motorsport publication.

F1’s newest winner has singled himself out as a star as he converts his stellar rise through the junior categories into a decorated F1 career.

Still in his rookie season, Piastri won the F1 Sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix, following it up with second place in Sunday’s race.

It was his second podium in as many races after he nabbed his first F1 podium at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks earlier, where he also snagged his first front-row start.

Piastri will contribute to Speedcafe’s world-class Formula 1 coverage with a monthly Q&A feature.

“We’re excited to have Oscar as part of the Speedcafe team,” said Karl Begg, owner and managing director of Speedcafe.

“Oscar’s regular contributions will add another dimension to our coverage by offering a unique perspective on what’s happening in the world of F1 and how he’s progressing that I’m sure our readers will love.

“Together with our existing F1 team of Mat Coch and Ian Parkes, we believe we’ve got the best team on the grid.

“Add to that our award winning Supercars team, and coverage of other racing both locally and internationally, Speedcafe really is the place to get your daily racing fix, no matter what you’re into!”

Speedcafe’s F1 editor, Mat Coch, said, “Oscar is one of the most exciting talents in F1 at the moment, and one of the most well credentialled in its history.

“We’ve followed his rise through the ranks with great interest and to see him succeed on the sport’s biggest stage is fantastic for F1 in Australia.

“He understands the sport extremely well and, as has been said multiple times, has an old head on young shoulders.

“To have him deliver some insight into what’s going on behind the curtain in F1 on to of our already extensive coverage is fantastic for Speedcafe’s readers.”

Piastri’s first Q&A will appear on Wednesday, touching on his recent successes in Japan and Qatar, plus a whole lot more.

It complements the existing coverage provided by Speedcafe’s F1 team of Coch and Ian Parkes, both of whom are paddock regulars, as Speedcafe continues to build on its unrivalled F1 coverage.