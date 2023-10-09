VIDEO: Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 9th October, 2023 - 7:00pm
Catch up on the new Kiwi Kings of the Mountain at the Bathurst 1000, the washup from Ford’s parity woes in Supercars, Oscar Piastri’s best F1 round, and serious fears for drivers’ safety at the Qatar Grand Prix in our weekly motorsport wrap.
