Supercars hails third-highest Bathurst 1000 crowd in history

Supercars has hailed the crowd figure for the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000, the third-highest in the event’s history.

According to the championship, the official, four-day figure for the 60th anniversary running of the Great Race at Mount Panorama was 204,069.

Only 2012, when 207,205 flocked to an event which marked the celebration of 50 years of the Great Race, and 2018, when 206,755 turned up as fan-favourite Craig Lowndes started his last Bathurst 1000 as a full-time driver, were better attended.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said, “The Repco Bathurst 1000 holds a special place in the hearts of motorsport fans across Australia and around the world.

“To see well over 200,000 fans gather to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Great Race is a testament to the passion and dedication of our loyal supporters.

“We are thrilled to have reached the third-highest attendance figure in the event’s history as we add another brilliant chapter to the enduring legacy of this incredible race.”

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 was the first of the Gen3 era, with 15 Chevrolet Camaros and 13 Ford Mustangs making up a 28-car field which included three wildcard entries.

Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway combined in the #97 Camaro to deliver Triple Eight Race Engineering’s 10th Great Race victory, a new outright record in the event’s history.

Coincidentally, the 2012 and 2018 races were both among its first nine triumphs in the 161-lap Mount Panorama enduro.