Starting Grid: Qatar Sprint
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 1:57am
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Qatar Sprint from Lusail.
|1. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|2. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|6. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|7. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|8. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|10. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|11. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|12. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|17. Alex Albon
Williams
|18. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
