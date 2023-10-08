> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Qatar Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 1:57am

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Qatar Sprint from Lusail.

1. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
2. Lando Norris
McLaren
3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
4. George Russell
Mercedes
5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
6. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
7. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
8. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
10. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
11. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
12. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
16. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
17. Alex Albon
Williams
18. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

