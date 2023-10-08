> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 1:30pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. George Russell
Mercedes
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
5. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
6. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
9. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
10. Lando Norris
McLaren
11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
13. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
14. Alex Albon
Williams
15. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
18. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
20. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber

