Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix
Sunday 8th October, 2023 - 1:30pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Lusail.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. George Russell
Mercedes
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|5. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|6. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|9. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|10. Lando Norris
McLaren
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|13. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|14. Alex Albon
Williams
|15. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|18. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|20. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
